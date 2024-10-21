Open in App
    BRProud

    VW blends nostalgia and tech in new ID. Buzz

    By Nik Miles, TestMiles.com,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDc2B_0wFuj1vd00

    (TestMiles) – Volkswagen has finally unveiled the U.S. version of its all-electric ID, the Buzz. This eco-friendly van is a modern homage to the iconic Microbus. It combines nostalgic design with cutting-edge technology, offering a compelling option for families and businesses.

    Design and Features

    The ID. Buzz retains classic design elements such as the prominent VW logo and two-tone paint schemes, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Inside, it offers a spacious cabin with three rows of seating, accommodating up to seven passengers. The flexible seating configuration allows the second and third rows to be folded flat, providing ample cargo space when needed. Additionally, the van features an electrochromic panoramic glass roof—the largest in Volkswagen’s history—that can transition from transparent to opaque with a simple swipe.

    Powertrain and Performance

    The ID. Buzz is equipped with a 91-kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) model delivers 282 horsepower and offers an EPA-estimated range of 234 miles. For those seeking more power and traction, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant boasts 330 horsepower and a range of 231 miles. Notably, the van supports DC fast charging up to 200 kW, enabling a charge from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes.

    Pricing and Availability

    The ID. Buzz is slated to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the third quarter of 2024 as a 2025 model. Pricing for the base Pro S model starts at $59,995. The Pro S Plus trim begins at $63,495, while the limited 1st Edition is priced at $65,495. Opting for AWD adds approximately $4,500 to the price.

    Driving

    When you maneuver it through the streets, it doesn’t feel like driving a minivan. Although the length occasionally caught me out, the acceleration was far faster than expected. Although the ride was a little harsh regarding suspension, it’s definitely a nine out of 10 when it comes to driving, steering, and breaking.

    Impact and Significance

    By electrifying the beloved Microbus, Volkswagen is tapping into the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles that don’t compromise on space or style—the ID. Buzz is the first all-electric, three-row minivan available in the U.S. market, potentially redefining perceptions of both minivans and electric vehicles.

    In summary, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz offers a unique blend of nostalgic design and modern electric technology, making it an appealing choice for those who embrace sustainable transportation without sacrificing functionality or flair.

