    LSU vs. Texas A&M in College Station: Game time, how to watch

    By Michael Scheidt,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXdah_0wFsjXqQ00

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The two remaining undefeated teams in the SEC are set to play each other on Saturday, Oct. 26 in College Station, Texas.

    The LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies come into the game ranked in the Top 15 of the latest Associated Press college football poll . They are among nine SEC teams to make the Top 25.

    The Tigers are coming off a 34-10 victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville. The win moved the Tigers’ record to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

    LSU head coach Brian Kelly talked about the victory over the Razorbacks at a Monday news conference.

    Kelly said, “as a team, offense, defense and special teams, I think what we did well was, we prepared very well and then we took that preparation relative to how we thought about the way we needed to play.”

    LSU is led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier who has thrown for 2,222 yards and 18 touchdowns so far this year.

    Kelly also spoke about the play of tight end Trey’Dez Green. He said that Green played 42 snaps in the Arkansas game. Kelly said, “for his first game, where he was in a lot of plays, cause he was averaging about six plays prior to that, he faired very well.”

    Texas A&M is also 6-1 overall after defeating Mississippi State 34-24. The Aggies are 4-0 in conference and are led by quarterback Conner Weigman. He has thrown for 718 yards and three touchdowns this season.

    Kelly talked about the Aggie running game and their quarterback. He said Weigman “is a really good quarterback. He is deceptive in terms of his speed and he’s got very good weapons.”

    The LSU head coach talked about Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss. Kelly said he “leads the SEC in rushing per game at 96 yards.”

    Kelly also spoke about playing at College Station and what he learned from his first game at Texas A&M.

    “We learned a lot about, you know, there are different venues in this league, and they’re all difficult, but I think when you go to A&M, a lot like coming to Tiger Stadium, you know, they kind of separate themselves,” he said.

    According to lsusports.net , LSU leads the series against Texas A&M, 34-22, with three ties.

    See which teams LSU Gymnastics will face during 2025 season

    LSU vs. Texas A&M: What to know

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Game time : 6:30 p.m. CT
    • How to watch and listen : ABC/LSU Sports Radio Network (98.1 FM in Baton Rouge)

