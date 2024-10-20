Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Police said Ron Clark Jr., 28, was shot in the 1500 block of Snipe Street around 9 p.m. and died from his injuries.

This is a developing story. Further details about the shooting or suspects were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured after a shooting on Fairchild Street near Southern University.

If anyone has information that could help police, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Tips can also be made online .

