Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BRProud

    Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Baton Rouge

    By Trinity Velazquez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXdah_0wEfAPfZ00

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 19.

    Police said Ron Clark Jr., 28, was shot in the 1500 block of Snipe Street around 9 p.m. and died from his injuries.

    This is a developing story. Further details about the shooting or suspects were not immediately available.

    Earlier in the day, two people were injured after a shooting on Fairchild Street near Southern University.

    2 hurt after shooting near Southern University

    If anyone has information that could help police, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Tips can also be made online .

    Latest News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    ?DetraJackson?
    1d ago
    🙏
    Arlanda Manning
    1d ago
    BR PROUD 🥹
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two charged after shooting leaves one dead, five injured in Baton Rouge
    BRProud1 day ago
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    BRProud4 days ago
    One person in critical condition after shooting in Baton Rouge, police say
    BRProud8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
    BRProud4 hours ago
    Olivia Dunne Has Fans Drooling Over New Swimsuit Photos
    The Spun1 day ago
    Tragic Loss: Teen Fatally Shot by Boyfriend on the Way to Homecoming Dance
    Shine My Crown5 days ago
    Blonde LSU Fan’s Bizarre Behavior During Tigers’ Victory Over Ole Miss Exploding On Internet
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    2 hurt after shooting near Southern University
    BRProud2 days ago
    Arcadia Parish police make horror discovery after two found dead inside van in 'murder-suicide plot'
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    BRProud1 day ago
    Louisiana deputies arrest man in July double homicide
    BRProud2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    BRProud2 days ago
    Baton Rouge woman killed, 8 others from Louisiana hurt in Florida crash
    BRProud4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    BRProud2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    BRProud3 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    BRProud16 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel52 minutes ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    BRProud1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Texas A&M vs. LSU kickoff time, TV designation announced
    247Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy