Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BRProud

    One dead, one hospitalized in Lutcher overnight shooting

    By Raeven Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdeXk_0w96yclQ00

    NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lutcher Tuesday night, Oct. 15.

    According to deputies, around 8:40 p.m. they responded to the call of a man shot in the 2100 block of Louisiana Highway 44.

    About 10 minutes later, they received a second call of a second man shot in the same area.

    Deputies say one man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance while the other was taken by a family member.

    One of the men later died from their injuries.

    An investigation revealed the suspect’s vehicle was located in the eastbound lane of the Veterans Memorial Bridge with apparent bullet holes. Witnesses told deputies that four men reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

    Couple found dead in Greensburg home in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

    A search conducted by deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office was unsuccessful.

    The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 225-562-2200.

    Latest Posts

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple found dead in Greensburg home in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
    BRProud2 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle requests DA meeting; says boys’ motive was greed
    BRProud21 hours ago
    Livingston Parish deputies investigate after shooting leaves 1 hurt
    BRProud2 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Baton Rouge woman killed, 8 others from Louisiana hurt in Florida crash
    BRProud1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Sheriff: 4 from Louisiana, 1 from Wisconsin arrested, accused of preying on kids online
    BRProud2 days ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    BRProud22 hours ago
    Will Louisiana have a cold or warm winter? NOAA releases 2024-25 weather outlook
    BRProud1 day ago
    Sentencing postponed for Baton Rouge mom found guilty in death of boy after defense lawyers ask for new trial
    BRProud22 hours ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Small town still healing after losing 20 young men on D-Day
    BRProud1 day ago
    Missing teen kayaker found clinging to kayak off Waikiki
    BRProud20 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    BRProud1 day ago
    7-year-old crashes one school bus into another during apparent training in Missouri
    BRProud1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, ‘South Pacific’ star, dies at 93
    BRProud1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Thousands of fire pits recalled over possible ‘flame jetting’
    BRProud1 day ago
    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego
    BRProud6 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    BRProud1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy