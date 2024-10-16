One dead, one hospitalized in Lutcher overnight shooting

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lutcher Tuesday night, Oct. 15.

According to deputies, around 8:40 p.m. they responded to the call of a man shot in the 2100 block of Louisiana Highway 44.

About 10 minutes later, they received a second call of a second man shot in the same area.

Deputies say one man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance while the other was taken by a family member.

One of the men later died from their injuries.

An investigation revealed the suspect’s vehicle was located in the eastbound lane of the Veterans Memorial Bridge with apparent bullet holes. Witnesses told deputies that four men reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran away.

A search conducted by deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office was unsuccessful.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 225-562-2200.

