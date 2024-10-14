Open in App
    • BRProud

    Late night food scene: Get burgers, pizza, chicken wings after midnight at Baton Rouge restaurant

    By Allison Bruhl,

    2 days ago

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A few Baton Rouge restaurants remain open past midnight for a late-night meal.

    In a handful of places in Baton Rouge, from the LSU area, downtown and surrounding areas, people can find a restaurant staying open from midnight to 3 a.m.

    If you’re looking for a quick late bite on the way home, local eateries offer fast food like chicken wings, sandwiches and pizza. Most places have a drive-thru window if you’re not in the mood for a sit-down meal.

    Here’s where to find Baton Rouge restaurants open late serving pizza, chicken wings, dessert and more.

    Clutch City Cluckers

    Located near LSU, this restaurant has chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, tacos and milkshakes.

    • Late Hours : 10-4 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 10-5 a.m. Friday to Saturday; 10-4 a.m. Sunday.
    • Location : 159 W. State St.

    Empire Wingz

    Pick up chicken wings and loaded fries from this Baton Rouge restaurant, which is open late on weekends.

    • Late Hours : 11-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 8032 Scenic Hwy.

    KOK Wings And Things

    This restaurant has bone-in and boneless wings on the menu. Other items offered include seafood plates, mozzarella sticks and southwest eggrolls.

    • Late Hours : 11-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 1509 Government St.
    Melty

    Melty has a drive-thru open late with a limited menu of sandwiches, burgers and chicken wings.

    • Late Hours : 10:30-3 a.m. daily.
    • Location : 2330 College Drive.

    Pluckers

    This restaurant near LSU’s campus has chicken wings, sandwiches, salads and plenty of game-day appetizers.

    • Late Hours : 11-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 4225 Nicholson Drive.

    Schlittz & Giggles

    The downtown Baton Rouge location of Schlittz & Giggles near local bars and entertainment venues stays open later on the weekend.

    • Late Hours : 11-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 301 Third St.

    Smalls Sliders

    There’s more than one Smalls Sliders location in Baton Rouge, but only one stays open late during the weekend.

    • Late Hours : 10:30-3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 4343 Nicholson Drive.

    Raising Cane’s

    If Raising Cane’s chicken fingers are a late-night craving, you’re in luck. Some Raising Cane’s locations in Baton Rouge stay open past midnight.

    • Late Hours : 9-1 a.m. daily at Government Street location; 9-2 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 9-3:30 a.m. Thursday to Saturday at W. Lee Drive and Highland Road locations; 9-2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the South Sherwood Forest Boulevard location.
    • Locations : 5020 Government St.; 202 W. Lee Dr.; 3313 Highland Road; 2525 South Sherwood Forest Blvd.

    Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More

    Get a late-night quesadilla or burrito at Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More on the weekends.

    • Late Hours : 11-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Location : 3155 Perkins Road.

    combat medic 91A
    1d ago
    and probably get shot also
    Jake
    2d ago
    Love to eat at Dorothy’s, but real locals know not to be in that area once the sun goes down. Sad but true 🤷🏾‍♂️
