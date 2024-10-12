Hispanic influencer finds success while sharing family’s daily life

LIVERMORE, Calif. ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Bay Area is home to many Hispanic social media stars who often face unique challenges in their chosen profession. One successful influencer based in the East Bay has not only gained millions of followers, but also got his parents to join in on the fun.

Funny family videos shot in a Livermore kitchen have gained Rico Alvarez more than four million followers on social media, where he’s known as Tuchiquitobombon — or “the little marshmallow” in English.

Alvarez is one of the top Hispanic influencers on TikTok. His parents were born in Mexico and predominantly speak Spanish.

Both are hardworking at their more “traditional” jobs, so, when Alvarez first told them he was an influencer, they didn’t know what to make of it.

“They were like ‘Oh, what? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘No, look, like I’m getting views, this and that.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, but that ain’t paying the bills right now,’” Alvarez said.

But now, it is paying the bills, and people are watching and recognizing the entire family, across the Bay Area and beyond. But Alvarez says his mom wasn’t an easy casting call.

“I was like, ‘If you do this video, I’ll get your nails done.’ And she was, ‘Really? Hmm.’ She was like, ‘Every month?’ I was like, ‘Every month.’ She’s like, ‘Bet,’” Alvarez said.

When Alvarez is not shooting content, he’s helping out at his dad’s tree-cutting company. Rico says climbing trees helps keep him grounded and is one of the things his Hispanic followers relate to most.

“I get comments where they’re like, ‘Oh, I also work with my dad in the construction and landscaping… I also do videos of my mom, teaching her English.’ And so a lot of people can relate to being like five and translating for their parents,” Alvarez said.

Forty percent of Californians are Latino, as well as more than half of young Californians. But Hispanic influencers will tell you they still feel like a minority at brand events in the state and when it comes to getting sponsored posts.

“I think that’s one of the biggest maybe responses that we hear from multicultural influencers,” said Alex Orozco, an influencer marketing manager in Los Angeles.

Orozco says non-white influencers are facing an uphill battle.

“They don’t want to be an afterthought, and they want the same money and brand deals and opportunities that they’re given from maybe their white counterparts or general markets,” he said.

Despite the ups and downs, Alvarez says he’s grateful for the community he’s built and for the chance to show the world his Hispanic household in the Bay Area.

Alvarez plans to keep working with his dad at the old family business no matter how popular the new family business gets. He also has a message for his younger self or anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

“Don’t fall for, ‘Oh, I’m not getting no views. This and that.’ Like, just keep posting. Keep doing what you love.”

