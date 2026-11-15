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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brownwood
Three wonderful dogs in Brownwood, TX are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All are currently at Corinne T Smith Animal Center and ready to meet you.
Steele
- Breed: Weimaraner / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium mix
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Steele is a young Weimaraner mix with lots of energy and a big heart. As a medium mixed-breed boy, he’s a great size for many homes and lifestyles. If you’re looking for an active companion to join you on walks or playtime in the yard, Steele could be your match.
👉 Meet Steele and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wynona (Winnie)
- Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Size: Medium mix
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Wynona, also called Winnie, is a young Collie mix who’s likely to be smart and eager to learn. Her medium size makes her a nice fit for many families. If you’re ready to put a little time into training and a lot of love into a new best friend, Winnie is waiting.
👉 Meet Wynona (Winnie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rex
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium mix
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Rex is a young Australian Shepherd mix, a type of dog known for being active and bright. He’ll likely enjoy play, exercise, and mental games. If you’ve been wanting a fun partner for outdoor adventures, Rex may be the dog for you.
👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brownwood, TX, please consider visiting Corinne T Smith Animal Center or calling (325) 646-0617 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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