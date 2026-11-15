Three wonderful dogs in Brownwood, TX are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All are currently at Corinne T Smith Animal Center and ready to meet you.

Breed: Weimaraner / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Weimaraner / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Steele is a young Weimaraner mix with lots of energy and a big heart. As a medium mixed-breed boy, he’s a great size for many homes and lifestyles. If you’re looking for an active companion to join you on walks or playtime in the yard, Steele could be your match.

👉 Meet Steele and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Wynona, also called Winnie, is a young Collie mix who’s likely to be smart and eager to learn. Her medium size makes her a nice fit for many families. If you’re ready to put a little time into training and a lot of love into a new best friend, Winnie is waiting.

👉 Meet Wynona (Winnie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Size: Medium mix

Medium mix Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Rex is a young Australian Shepherd mix, a type of dog known for being active and bright. He’ll likely enjoy play, exercise, and mental games. If you’ve been wanting a fun partner for outdoor adventures, Rex may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Rex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brownwood, TX, please consider visiting Corinne T Smith Animal Center or calling (325) 646-0617 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.