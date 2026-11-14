Looking for a four‑legged friend in Brownwood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Corinne T Smith Animal Center for someone to love.

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male puppy)

(male puppy) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Mr. Munch is a young cattle dog mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. Cattle dogs are often smart and active, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime and training with his new family.

👉 Meet Mr. Munch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female puppy)

(female puppy) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Helen Henny is a baby cattle dog mix who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Helen Henny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

(female) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Slate is a young Boston Terrier mix, a nice medium size for many homes. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Slate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (male)

(male) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Jasper is a young cattle dog mix who may enjoy an active home and regular exercise. He’s ready for someone who can keep him busy and engaged.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (male)

(male) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Kaiser is another handsome young cattle dog mix at the shelter. If you like smart, working-type dogs, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Kaiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Wynona (Winnie)

Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

(female) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Winnie is a young collie mix, likely to enjoy companionship and regular activity. She’s looking for a home that will give her time, training, and affection.

👉 Meet Wynona (Winnie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: DogDog (Skyler)

Breed: Cattle Dog / Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Cattle Dog / Shepherd (Unknown Type) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

DogDog, also called Skyler, is an adult cattle dog/shepherd mix. As an adult, she may be a bit more settled than a puppy and ready to fit into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet DogDog (Skyler) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young (male)

(male) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Tripp is a young German Shepherd, a breed often known for being active and eager to work. He’ll likely do best with someone who can give him exercise and training.

👉 Meet Tripp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) Age: Young (male)

(male) Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center

Phone: (325) 646-0617

Rosco is a young shepherd-type dog who may enjoy an active lifestyle and time with his people. He’s waiting at the shelter for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Rosco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brownwood, TX, consider visiting Corinne T Smith Animal Center or calling (325) 646-0617 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.