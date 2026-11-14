undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brownwood, TX
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Brownwood? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Corinne T Smith Animal Center for someone to love.
Mr. Munch
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (male puppy)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Mr. Munch is a young cattle dog mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. Cattle dogs are often smart and active, so he’ll likely enjoy playtime and training with his new family.
👉 Meet Mr. Munch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Helen Henny
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (female puppy)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Helen Henny is a baby cattle dog mix who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Helen Henny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Slate
- Breed: Boston Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Slate is a young Boston Terrier mix, a nice medium size for many homes. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Slate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (male)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Jasper is a young cattle dog mix who may enjoy an active home and regular exercise. He’s ready for someone who can keep him busy and engaged.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kaiser
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (male)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Kaiser is another handsome young cattle dog mix at the shelter. If you like smart, working-type dogs, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Kaiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wynona (Winnie)
- Name on listing: Wynona (Winnie)
- Breed: Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (female)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Winnie is a young collie mix, likely to enjoy companionship and regular activity. She’s looking for a home that will give her time, training, and affection.
👉 Meet Wynona (Winnie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DogDog (Skyler)
- Name on listing: DogDog (Skyler)
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Shepherd (Unknown Type)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
DogDog, also called Skyler, is an adult cattle dog/shepherd mix. As an adult, she may be a bit more settled than a puppy and ready to fit into a routine with her new family.
👉 Meet DogDog (Skyler) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tripp
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young (male)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Tripp is a young German Shepherd, a breed often known for being active and eager to work. He’ll likely do best with someone who can give him exercise and training.
👉 Meet Tripp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosco
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type)
- Age: Young (male)
- Shelter: Corinne T Smith Animal Center
- Phone: (325) 646-0617
Rosco is a young shepherd-type dog who may enjoy an active lifestyle and time with his people. He’s waiting at the shelter for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Rosco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brownwood, TX, consider visiting Corinne T Smith Animal Center or calling (325) 646-0617 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.