Brownwood’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Brownwood, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation—staffing, training, inventory, cash control, and customer service. This is a hands-on role with lots of responsibility, ideal if you have retail management experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Brownwood, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on high-end cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance, doing demos, makeup applications, and helping guests find the right products. Great fit if you love beauty trends, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Brownwood, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests with everyday beauty buys, run the cash register, restock shelves, and keep the store looking sharp. This is a good entry point if you have some customer service experience and want to grow in retail and beauty.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.