📢 Brownwood High names October 2026 Students of the Month

Brownwood High School has announced its October 2026 Students of the Month and is recognizing these students for their hard work and achievements.

Honorees are:

9th grade: Eleanor Canon, Ramiro Garcia

Eleanor Canon, Ramiro Garcia 10th grade: Aidan Reed, Keaton Gainer

Aidan Reed, Keaton Gainer 11th grade: Cash Pancake, Chase Chambers

Cash Pancake, Chase Chambers 12th grade: Aiden Oplotnik, Anthony Lee

BHS shared their congratulations and also gave a special thanks to Chick-fil-A for sponsoring the BHS Students of the Month program.

This recognition was posted on 11/04/26 at 8:15 AM.