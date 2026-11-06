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📢 Brownwood High names October 2026 Students of the Month
9 days ago
📢 Brownwood High names October 2026 Students of the Month
Brownwood High School has announced its October 2026 Students of the Month and is recognizing these students for their hard work and achievements.
Honorees are:
- 9th grade: Eleanor Canon, Ramiro Garcia
- 10th grade: Aidan Reed, Keaton Gainer
- 11th grade: Cash Pancake, Chase Chambers
- 12th grade: Aiden Oplotnik, Anthony Lee
BHS shared their congratulations and also gave a special thanks to Chick-fil-A for sponsoring the BHS Students of the Month program.
This recognition was posted on 11/04/26 at 8:15 AM.
More Info: BROWNWOOD ISD -
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