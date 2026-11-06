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Brownwood
⚠️ Veterans Day city closures but normal trash pickup
9 days ago
⚠️ City facility closures and trash info for Veterans Day
Non-emergency City of Brownwood offices will be closed for Veterans Day. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.
Trash collection
- Curbside trash routes will run as usual this week (no changes).
- Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. on your normal pickup day.
- Trash questions: 325-643-4200.
Emergency services (water/sewer)
- Available 24/7 for water line breaks and sewer backups.
- Call 325-646-6000.
Other services
- Landfill questions: 325-646-6574.
- Recycling Center questions: 325-641-8832.
Plan ahead for city office closures, but your trash pickup will stay on its regular schedule.
More Info: City Closed - Veterans Day • Brownwood, TX
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