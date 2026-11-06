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Brownwood

⚠️ Veterans Day city closures but normal trash pickup

9 days ago
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⚠️ City facility closures and trash info for Veterans Day

Non-emergency City of Brownwood offices will be closed for Veterans Day. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.

Trash collection

  • Curbside trash routes will run as usual this week (no changes).
  • Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. on your normal pickup day.
  • Trash questions: 325-643-4200.

Emergency services (water/sewer)

  • Available 24/7 for water line breaks and sewer backups.
  • Call 325-646-6000.

Other services

  • Landfill questions: 325-646-6574.
  • Recycling Center questions: 325-641-8832.

Plan ahead for city office closures, but your trash pickup will stay on its regular schedule.

More Info: City Closed - Veterans Day • Brownwood, TX

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