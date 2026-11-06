⚠️ Veterans Day city closures but normal trash pickup

⚠️ City facility closures and trash info for Veterans Day

Non-emergency City of Brownwood offices will be closed for Veterans Day. Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.

Trash collection

Curbside trash routes will run as usual this week (no changes).

this week (no changes). Please have your carts out by 7 a.m. on your normal pickup day.

on your normal pickup day. Trash questions: 325-643-4200.

Emergency services (water/sewer)

Available 24/7 for water line breaks and sewer backups.

for water line breaks and sewer backups. Call 325-646-6000.

Other services

Landfill questions: 325-646-6574 .

. Recycling Center questions: 325-641-8832.

Plan ahead for city office closures, but your trash pickup will stay on its regular schedule.