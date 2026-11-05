Brownwood honors ISERVE award winner Lawson

Billy Lawson of the City of Brownwood Sanitation Department received an ISERVE award at the annual all-employee ISERVE conference for showing the City’s core value of service. Lawson, who started with the City in 2014 as a Laborer and now serves as a Sanitation Operator III, is known for strong work ethic, self-motivation, and running one of the City’s hardest and longest trash routes, which he begins at 4:00 a.m. without needing supervision. His supervisor praised his initiative and dedication, calling him the most self-motivated employee he has worked with.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Brownwood, Texas - Government