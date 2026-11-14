Brownsville is busy with big infrastructure projects, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like hands-on work and solid, long-term employers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Michels Corporation Location: Brownsville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on building, maintenance, and repair projects using wood, steel, masonry, and more. This role fits someone with 5+ years of carpentry or construction experience who can read blueprints, estimate jobs, and handle detailed finish work like doors, trim, and drywall.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Michels Corporation Location: Brownsville, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role welding, fabricating, and repairing heavy crushing equipment in the field. Best for someone with 3–5 years of mechanical experience, welding skills, and the ability to travel and work outdoors on high-impact infrastructure projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.