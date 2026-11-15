These Brownsville pups are young, adorable, and looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a small dog to your family, these Chihuahua/Dachshund mixes might be the perfect fit.

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Sanctuary Park Rescue

Location: Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, TX Contact: (956) 230-6955

Reba is a tiny baby mix of Chihuahua and Dachshund, which means she’ll likely stay on the smaller side as she grows. She’s at Sanctuary Park Rescue and waiting for a family to help her learn all the puppy basics and give her lots of love.

👉 Meet Reba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Sanctuary Park Rescue

Location: Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, TX Contact: (956) 230-6955

Wynonna is another sweet baby from this small-dog mix. As a young pup, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and plenty of playtime. She’s ready to start life with a family who will help her grow up safe and happy.

👉 Meet Wynonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Sanctuary Park Rescue

Location: Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, TX Contact: (956) 230-6955

Lainey is a baby black Chihuahua/Dachshund mix who’s just starting out in life. She’s small now and will be looking for a home that can keep up with puppy energy, training, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Lainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Shelter: Sanctuary Park Rescue

Location: Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, TX Contact: (956) 230-6955

Waylon is the cream-colored baby of the group. As a young Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, he’ll benefit from early socialization, basic training, and a family ready for all the fun (and responsibility) that comes with a puppy.

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brownsville, TX, please consider visiting Sanctuary Park Rescue or calling (956) 230-6955 to learn more about these puppies. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.