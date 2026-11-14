Brownsville’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a travel contract, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare (Valley Regional Medical Center)

HCA Houston Healthcare (Valley Regional Medical Center) Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a state-of-the-art cardiac cath lab supporting complex heart and vascular procedures. Role includes assisting physicians, monitoring patients, and operating advanced imaging equipment, with access to comprehensive medical benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career development support.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Valley Baptist Medical Center, Brownsville

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may offer sign-on bonus)

Hands-on patient care role on a telemetry unit, helping with vital signs, hygiene, meals, and comfort under RN supervision. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and lots of voluntary benefits like pet and legal insurance.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Valley Baptist Medical Center, Brownsville

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may offer sign-on bonus)

CNA role on a telemetry unit providing basic and intermediate nursing care to adult patients. Great fit if you have a current CNA (or related) certification and BLS, and want hospital experience with strong benefits and education support.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Valley Baptist Medical Center, Brownsville

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may offer sign-on bonus)

Med-Surg CNA position caring for adult patients with a wide range of conditions, under close RN supervision. Ideal if you want broad hospital experience, BLS and CNA (or related) certification, and a workplace that offers career development and continuing education.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

Location: Brownsville, TX (Travel/Contract)

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour evening shifts

Estimated Gross Weekly Pay: $1,556.64 (package listed up to $1,698/week)

13-week travel Medical Technologist assignment with evening shifts and full-time hours. Requires 2+ years of recent Med Tech experience, and includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, guaranteed hours, referral bonuses, and unique perks like early pay and student loan reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.