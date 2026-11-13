Brownsville’s industrial scene is growing fast, especially around shipbuilding and metal recycling. If you like hands-on work and building real things, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality for cutting-edge autonomous surface vessels. You’ll own shipyard quality processes from hull fabrication and welding to harbor and sea trials, working with engineering, production, and suppliers. Strong marine/shipbuilding background and 7+ years in quality are key. Saronic offers medical, dental, vision (100% employee premium), PTO, 401(k) match, stock options, and free lunches.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn ship piping and HVAC designs into clear, step-by-step work packages for the yard. You’ll break systems into spools and subassemblies, write instructions, and walk jobs with mechanics to cut rework and delays. Great fit if you have hands-on marine piping/HVAC trade experience and can read P&IDs and ship drawings. Comes with the same strong benefits package as above.

Employer: SA Recycling

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate metal processing equipment in a scrap metal and shredder yard, loading/unloading materials, clearing jams safely, and keeping the area clean and organized. You’ll need to pass a physical, drug test, and background check; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.