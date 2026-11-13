Brownsville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for people who like meeting new folks and building community ties.

Here are several solid roles hiring in Brownsville, TX that are worth a look:

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (backed by Liberty Mutual)

Comparion Insurance Agency (backed by Liberty Mutual) Location: Brownsville, TX (must live in Texas; Brownsville/Valley area accepted)

(must live in Texas; Brownsville/Valley area accepted) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus unlimited commission and renewal income (full range varies by experience and location)

Field sales role helping families with auto, home, life, and specialty insurance using a consultative approach. You get paid training, licensing support, benefits from day one, 401(k) match, PTO, and a flexible hybrid schedule while you grow your own book of business in the community.

Employer: Bubba's 33 (part of Texas Roadhouse)

(part of Texas Roadhouse) Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + strong benefits after 1 year)

Perfect if you love people, food, and local events. You’ll promote in-house specials, build relationships with nearby businesses and groups, and plan community and charity events to grow sales. Comes with a fun, team-focused culture, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, tuition reimbursement, and solid insurance benefits for eligible Roadies.

Employer: Service Corporation International (SCI)

Location: Brownsville, TX (78521)

Type: Full-time, inside sales

Target Compensation: $50,000–$100,000+ in year one, with many earning $100,000–$150,000+ in later years (commission-based; at least $10.00/hour for all hours worked)

Inside sales role serving the Hispanic community with cemetery and funeral pre-need and at-need arrangements. You’ll work warm leads, meet with families, and use Salesforce and digital presentations, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, life insurance, and more; bilingual Spanish/English and comfort working in the death-care industry are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail or schedule perk that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.