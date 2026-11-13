📋 Brownsville TX Admin Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Brownsville has some solid admin and front-desk roles right now, especially if you’re bilingual and like helping people stay organized.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: UTHealth Houston

UTHealth Houston Location: Brownsville, TX (UTHealth Houston School of Public Health)

(UTHealth Houston School of Public Health) Type: Casual / Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support public health research by helping track study participants and enter data with care. Great fit if you’re bilingual in Spanish, comfortable with Microsoft Excel, and want to get experience in research and healthcare while working limited hours.

Employer: Texas AFT / BEST AFT

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Part-time (minimum 25 hrs/week)

Salary: $15/hour

Mix of office admin and community organizing for a local educators’ union. You’ll help with member records, data entry, events, and outreach—good for someone who cares about workers’ rights and is comfortable talking with people and keeping detailed records.

Employer: Irina Minina MD PLLC (Skin Perfections Med Spa)

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $15/hour + bonuses

Front-desk role at a luxury medical spa, handling check-ins, scheduling, payments, and VIP memberships. Perfect if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), enjoy a polished, customer-facing setting, and like the idea of bonuses, PTO, and treatment discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can sometimes be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.