🏥 Brownsville, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Brownsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,928 per week (40 hours, 9-hour day shifts)

(40 hours, 9-hour day shifts) Start Date: 11/30/2026

High-paying travel contract for an experienced Cath Lab Technologist (1+ year required). Comes with aggressive pay packages, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, and lots of extra protections like liability coverage and license assistance.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 2945 Central Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (varies by experience; see posting for details)

Hands-on role supporting patients with end-stage renal disease in an outpatient clinic. Paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and clear career paths make this a strong entry point if you want to grow in healthcare and are okay with long shifts and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (RN Residency Program)

(RN Residency Program) Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time, RN Residency

Pay: Not listed (see posting for details)

Designed for new RNs moving from school into practice, with structured preceptorship, simulations, mentoring, and specialty training. You’ll build clinical skills, use evidence-based practice, and work closely with a care team while getting guided support in a fast-paced setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.