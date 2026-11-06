🔧 Brownsville TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Brownsville is busy growing, and that means steady work for people who like fixing, cleaning, and caring for buildings and outdoor spaces.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance jobs hiring now in Brownsville, TX.

Employer: CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the plasma donation center clean, safe, and running smoothly. You’ll handle light repairs, cleaning restrooms and common areas, restocking supplies, and checking the parking lot and grounds. Great fit if you’re bilingual, can lift up to 40 lbs, and don’t mind a fast-paced setting with clear safety rules.

Employer: Home2 Suites by Hilton

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Hands-on role keeping hotel facilities in good shape. You’ll do repairs, inspections, and preventive maintenance on building systems, with work in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general upkeep. Good for someone with solid mechanical skills who likes variety and solving problems on the spot.

Employer: Adams Total Lawn Maintenance

Location: Brownsville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $11.00 per hour

Outdoor job mowing, trimming, and blowing residential and commercial lawns. You’ll use basic lawn equipment and help with other tasks as needed. Experience isn’t required, but they prefer a valid driver’s license and some landscaping background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or shift. Don’t wait too long; local maintenance jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.