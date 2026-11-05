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Brownsville
Report identity theft and scam calls in Brownsville
3 days ago
Residents who experience identity theft or scam calls should report these incidents to the Brownsville Police Department online. File a report at https://t.co/Ej1eJWPEZf and learn more about how to respond and protect yourself at https://t.co/ePSxIySAqh.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Brownsville
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.