City summit unites Brownsville leaders to improve community health

📢 Brownsville leaders focus on health at One City Summit

Local health and education leaders recently came together at the One City Summit to talk about how to keep Brownsville families healthier as the city grows.

The summit was held on Wednesday, November 4 at BISD’s Buchanan Performing Arts Center. Representatives from BISD, DHR Brownsville, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, Valley Baptist Medical Center–Brownsville, and Valley Regional Medical Center joined the discussion.

They talked about:

How to improve access to quality healthcare for residents

for residents Ways to work together across schools, hospitals, and community groups

across schools, hospitals, and community groups How everyday places — where we live, learn, and work — affect our health

Mayor John Cowen Jr. and BISD Superintendent Dr. Timothy E. Cuff both stressed that health is a community effort, including using parks and trails and building healthy habits in every neighborhood.

For residents, this means local partners are actively planning how to better meet Brownsville’s medical needs and support healthier families citywide.