📢 Brownsville space summit highlights $24B investment, 17K jobs

📢 Space industry growth brings big investments to Brownsville

Brownsville’s space sector is booming, and a recent event highlighted just how much is happening.

The Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) hosted its second annual Greater Brownsville Space Summit at the new Livivo Music Hall in Brownsville. Community leaders, industry experts, and students came together to talk about the city’s role in space exploration and economic growth.

Keynote speaker José Hernández, a former NASA astronaut, shared his experience flying on Space Shuttle Discovery in 2009. Speakers, including Mayor John Cowen Jr., Nathan Ohle of the International Economic Development Council, and Norman Garza Jr. of the Texas Space Commission, discussed:

Brownsville’s growing role in the commercial space industry

Local work on education, child care, workforce development, and housing

State attention on South Texas because of companies like SpaceX

GBEDC President and CEO Gilberto Salinas highlighted recent projects such as Saronic Technologies, Kearfott Systems, Karpowership, America First Refinery, and the Amazon Distribution Center, noting $24 billion in capital investment, 17,000+ direct jobs, about 14,500 indirect/induced jobs, and $80 million added to the local economy.

The summit underscored that space in Brownsville means jobs, new businesses, and opportunities for future workers.