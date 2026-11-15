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🔧 Brownsburg, IN Hiring Now: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles
Brownsburg is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, homes, and equipment in great shape. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician, 1st Shift – Distribution Center
- Employer: HarperCollins Publishers
- Location: Brownsburg, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $32.00/hour + competitive benefits package
Work inside a brand-new, 1.6 million sq ft automated distribution center, keeping conveyors, material handling systems, HVAC, and building systems running smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance experience, can troubleshoot electrical/mechanical/PLC systems, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced setting.
Full Time Residential Cleaning Technician
- Employer: Holyfield Cleaning Services®
- Location: Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour + tips, paid training
Clean homes around Brownsburg while you learn professional cleaning skills and grow into more responsibility over time. This role is active, mostly daytime, and ideal if you’re reliable, coachable, and have your own transportation.
Residential Cleaning Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Holyfield Cleaning Services™
- Location: Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Help create healthy, tidy homes with flexible, mostly weekday daytime hours. Comes with paid training, fuel support, and chances to add hours as the company grows—good for someone dependable who wants steady work but not a full 40-hour week.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.