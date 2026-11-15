Brownsburg is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, homes, and equipment in great shape. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: HarperCollins Publishers

HarperCollins Publishers Location: Brownsburg, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $32.00/hour + competitive benefits package

Work inside a brand-new, 1.6 million sq ft automated distribution center, keeping conveyors, material handling systems, HVAC, and building systems running smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance experience, can troubleshoot electrical/mechanical/PLC systems, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Holyfield Cleaning Services®

Holyfield Cleaning Services® Location: Brownsburg, IN 46112

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour + tips, paid training

Clean homes around Brownsburg while you learn professional cleaning skills and grow into more responsibility over time. This role is active, mostly daytime, and ideal if you’re reliable, coachable, and have your own transportation.

Employer: Holyfield Cleaning Services™

Holyfield Cleaning Services™ Location: Brownsburg, IN 46112

Type: Part-time (15–25 hours/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Help create healthy, tidy homes with flexible, mostly weekday daytime hours. Comes with paid training, fuel support, and chances to add hours as the company grows—good for someone dependable who wants steady work but not a full 40-hour week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.