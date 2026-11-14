Brownsburg has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from gyms to big-box stores to local thrift. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Planet Fitness - National Fitness Partners

Planet Fitness - National Fitness Partners Location: Brownsburg, IN

Brownsburg, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $13/hour (hourly increases at 180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months)

Overnight shift: Mon–Thu, 10pm–6am. Help members at the front desk, answer phones, sell drinks/merch, and keep the gym clean. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, company-paid life & short-term disability, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2788

Location: 400 W Northfield Dr, Brownsburg, IN 46112

400 W Northfield Dr, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Gather carts, keep them clean, and help customers have a smooth in-and-out experience, working mid or closing shifts in all kinds of weather. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO/PPTO, paid leave options, store discounts, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Goodwill (Goodwill Legacy Group)

Location: 11 E. Garner Rd, Brownsburg, IN 46112

11 E. Garner Rd, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Lead a retail team, coach staff, and help hit sales and donation goals—no degree required, just solid people and leadership skills. Full-time benefits include health, dental, vision, generous PTO and holidays, tuition help, retirement with match, store discount, mental health support, and daily pay options.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.