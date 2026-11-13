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📅 Teen & Tween Anime Club for ages 11–19
📅 Teen & Tween Anime Club at Brownsburg Library
Love anime or manga and want people to talk with about it? Come hang out at the Brownsburg Public Library for Teen & Tween Anime Club!
You’ll:
- Watch a selected anime show together
- Do crafts
- Try some fun, authentic Asian snacks
- Chat about all things anime
Open to ages 11–19. Registration is required. Bring a friend if you’d like.
Accessibility: If you need any accommodations to enjoy the program, please contact the library.
Food: Snacks may contain or have contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.
Photos: Staff may take photos during the event. If you don’t want your image used in library marketing or social media, tell a staff member.
More Info: Teen & Tween Anime Club | Brownsburg Public Librar...
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