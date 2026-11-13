📅 Teen & Tween Anime Club at Brownsburg Library

Love anime or manga and want people to talk with about it? Come hang out at the Brownsburg Public Library for Teen & Tween Anime Club!

You’ll:

Watch a selected anime show together

together Do crafts

Try some fun, authentic Asian snacks

Chat about all things anime

Open to ages 11–19. Registration is required. Bring a friend if you’d like.

Accessibility: If you need any accommodations to enjoy the program, please contact the library.

Food: Snacks may contain or have contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Photos: Staff may take photos during the event. If you don’t want your image used in library marketing or social media, tell a staff member.