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Brownsburg
📅 Moms, Misses & Manis night for girls ages 9–13
7 days ago
📅 Mother–Daughter beauty night for ages 9–13
Enjoy a fun night out at Moms, Misses & Manis on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM.
Bring your older girl (recommended ages 9–13) to 61 N Green Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112 for a special Mother-Daughter Bonding Night featuring:
- Beauty demonstrations
- Hands-on nail and hair care with Harrold Beauty School
- Pretty crafts and fun activities
- A sparkling photo booth to capture memories
This event is designed for moms and their daughters to relax, laugh, and make lasting memories together.
More Info: Calendar • Moms, Misses & Manis
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