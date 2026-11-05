Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Brownsburg

📅 Moms, Misses & Manis night for girls ages 9–13

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spr2j_1GoCvU1Z00

📅 Mother–Daughter beauty night for ages 9–13

Enjoy a fun night out at Moms, Misses & Manis on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM.

Bring your older girl (recommended ages 9–13) to 61 N Green Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112 for a special Mother-Daughter Bonding Night featuring:

  • Beauty demonstrations
  • Hands-on nail and hair care with Harrold Beauty School
  • Pretty crafts and fun activities
  • A sparkling photo booth to capture memories

This event is designed for moms and their daughters to relax, laugh, and make lasting memories together.

More Info: Calendar • Moms, Misses & Manis

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments