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🚚 Brownsburg IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Brownsburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong options if you’re good on a forklift, enjoy warehouse work, or want to lead a team.
Warehouse Team Associate – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Brunswick Corporation
- Location: Brownsburg, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $22.00/hour
Handle warehouse, distribution, shipping, and receiving in a clean, safety-focused facility. This role is physical (lifting 25–50 lbs, on your feet most of the shift) and offers overtime and a global employer with room to grow.
Part-Time Dock Worker / Forklift Operator
- Employer: Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
- Location: Brownsburg, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $23.95/hour
Load and unload freight on the dock using forklifts and other equipment, focusing on safety and efficient trailer loading. Good fit if you want part-time hours, modern equipment, and a people-centered workplace with 401(k) + company match.
Warehouse Team Lead – 1st Shift
- Employer: Kuehne+Nagel
- Location: Brownsburg, IN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 5:00 AM–3:30 PM
- Pay: $23.97/hour, paid weekly
Lead a team of warehouse associates, run daily logistics operations, and help improve processes and safety. Great for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience and at least 1 year in a lead/supervisor role, plus access to a full benefits package and career growth with a global logistics leader.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Brownsburg tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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