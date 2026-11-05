🚚 Brownsburg IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brownsburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong options if you’re good on a forklift, enjoy warehouse work, or want to lead a team.

Employer: Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation Location: Brownsburg, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $22.00/hour

Handle warehouse, distribution, shipping, and receiving in a clean, safety-focused facility. This role is physical (lifting 25–50 lbs, on your feet most of the shift) and offers overtime and a global employer with room to grow.

Employer: Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.

Location: Brownsburg, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $23.95/hour

Load and unload freight on the dock using forklifts and other equipment, focusing on safety and efficient trailer loading. Good fit if you want part-time hours, modern equipment, and a people-centered workplace with 401(k) + company match.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Location: Brownsburg, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 5:00 AM–3:30 PM

Pay: $23.97/hour, paid weekly

Lead a team of warehouse associates, run daily logistics operations, and help improve processes and safety. Great for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience and at least 1 year in a lead/supervisor role, plus access to a full benefits package and career growth with a global logistics leader.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good logistics roles in Brownsburg tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.