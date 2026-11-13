Healthcare hiring around Browning, MT is busy right now, especially for home health and dental pros. If you want flexible hours or strong hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Browning, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $32–$36/hour

Type: Part-time (with full-time option)

Home health role with 1:1 nurse-to-patient care, flexible scheduling, and a locally owned agency. Includes uniform allowance and PTO, vision, and dental for full-time staff. Note: 10-panel drug screen includes marijuana due to federal rules.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Browning, MT (home health)

(home health) Salary: $17–$20/hour

Type: Part-time (with full-time option)

Great fit if you want flexible hours and meaningful 1:1 work with seniors, veterans, and others at home. Offers tuition help to earn your CNA, plus PTO and vision/dental for full-time employees. Note: 10-panel drug screen includes marijuana due to federal rules.

(Duplicate PCA listing on Indeed with the same employer and details is not repeated here.)

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Browning, MT (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $100–$125/hour

Type: Temporary locum, ~52 weeks

High-paying locum tenens role with a standard weekday schedule (5x8s, ~8:00–16:30) and no call. You’ll handle full-scope general dentistry in a hospital setting, with travel, lodging, credentialing, and malpractice support provided by Aya.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.