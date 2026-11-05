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🐱 Gentle Milwaukee Cats & Kittens Ready for Loving Homes
Milwaukee has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human. Here are some wonderful felines looking for their forever families right now.
Senior Sweethearts (Private Owner Rehome)
Helen
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Senior (about 15 years old in Feb 2027)
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Adoption Fee: $25
Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)
Helen is an old soul who loves to lay in the sun or curl up right on your chest. She has been with her family since she was about a year old and was originally adopted from the Humane Society.
She is litter box trained and has done well her whole life. Her family is sadly rehoming her (and their other cat, Baby Kitty/Chunk) after a move and adding a dog to the home, which has been stressful for the cats.
If you’re looking for a calm, older companion to share quiet time and sunshine, Helen could be perfect for you.
👉 Meet Helen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Kitty/Chunk
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Senior (about 14 years old)
Gender: Female
Color: Tiger Striped
Adoption Fee: $25
Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)
Baby Kitty, also called Chunk, is described as a “typical teenager”—she likes to do things on her own timeline. She often keeps to herself but loves to snuggle when she’s in the mood.
She was adopted as a tiny 3‑month‑old kitten and is now 14. Like Helen, she is litter box trained and has been reliable her whole life. Her family is hoping to rehome both cats together if possible, since they’ve lived together for many years.
If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for seniors, Baby Kitty/Chunk would love a comfy place to retire—maybe with her friend Helen.
👉 Meet Baby Kitty/Chunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Playful Kittens at Second Hand Purrs
Shelter: Second Hand Purrs (Milwaukee, WI)
(All kittens below are Domestic Shorthairs and described as sweet and playful.)
These kittens share a lot of traits: they are sweet, playful, love attention, and enjoy interactive playtime and feather wands. Many are young enough that they may still need spay/neuter and kitten vaccines—please confirm with the shelter.
Oliana
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown Tabby
DOB: 6/27/26
Oliana is a sweet, playful brown tabby girl who loves attention and interactive toys like feather wands.
👉 Meet Oliana on adoptapet
Orson
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Brown Tabby
DOB: 6/27/26
Orson is a sweet, playful brown tabby boy who loves attention and feather wand play. One listing notes he can be shy, so a gentle home would be great for him.
👉 Meet Orson on adoptapet
Orla
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black (All)
DOB: 6/27/26
Orla is a sleek black kitten who is sweet and playful and loves attention, though she can be shy at first. She enjoys interactive play and feather wands.
👉 Meet Orla on adoptapet
Tess
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
DOB: 6/30/24
Shelter: Second Hand Purrs
Tess is a very sweet and friendly young mama cat who loves being petted and held. She’s described as super friendly. While in foster care she couldn’t interact much with other foster cats, but she seemed to want to be friends.
She enjoys her grilled food but will eat pâté as well. Tess gave birth to five kittens; one of them, Garth26, is still at the shelter.
Nacho
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Orange Tabby
DOB: 5/29/26
Notes: Listed as not yet neutered
Nacho is an orange tabby boy who is sweet, playful, and loves attention. He’s big on interactive playtime and feather wands.
👉 Meet Nacho on adoptapet
Nebula
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
DOB: 5/29/26
Nebula is a sweet, playful kitten who loves attention and feather wand games. She can be talkative, so she may be a fun match if you like a chatty cat.
👉 Meet Nebula on adoptapet
Nikola
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown Tabby
DOB: 5/29/26
Nikola is sweet, playful, and loves attention, and she enjoys interactive playtime with feather wands.
👉 Meet Nikola on adoptapet
Nixie
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Gray or Blue
DOB: 5/29/26
Nixie is sweet and playful and can be shy but cuddly. She loves interactive play and feather wands once she feels safe.
👉 Meet Nixie on adoptapet
Norberta
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown Tabby
DOB: 5/29/26
Norberta is sweet, playful, and loves attention, and she’s another fan of interactive playtime and feather wands.
👉 Meet Norberta on adoptapet
Nougat
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Orange Tabby
DOB: 5/29/26
Nougat is an orange tabby boy who is sweet, playful, and loves attention. Like his siblings, he enjoys interactive playtime and feather wands.
👉 Meet Nougat on adoptapet
Tuxedo Kittens at MADACC
Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC)
Phone: (414) 649-8640
These four kittens are all Domestic Shorthair, black & white/tuxedo babies. Specific personality details aren’t listed, so please call MADACC for more info on temperament, spay/neuter status, and vaccines.
PENOLOPE
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Phone: (414) 649-8640
CIDER
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Phone: (414) 649-8640
DEXTER
Age: Baby
Gender: Male ️ Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Phone: (414) 649-8640
MA MEOW
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Phone: (414) 649-8640
If you’re in the Milwaukee area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful felines—especially the seniors who need a soft place to land.
Visit the shelter websites, call the listed numbers, or submit an application through the links above to learn more or set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.