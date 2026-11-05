🐱 Gentle Milwaukee Cats & Kittens Ready for Loving Homes

Milwaukee has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human. Here are some wonderful felines looking for their forever families right now.

Senior Sweethearts (Private Owner Rehome)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Senior (about 15 years old in Feb 2027)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)

Helen is an old soul who loves to lay in the sun or curl up right on your chest. She has been with her family since she was about a year old and was originally adopted from the Humane Society.

She is litter box trained and has done well her whole life. Her family is sadly rehoming her (and their other cat, Baby Kitty/Chunk) after a move and adding a dog to the home, which has been stressful for the cats.

If you’re looking for a calm, older companion to share quiet time and sunshine, Helen could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Helen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Senior (about 14 years old)

Gender: Female

Color: Tiger Striped

Adoption Fee: $25

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Milwaukee, WI)

Baby Kitty, also called Chunk, is described as a “typical teenager”—she likes to do things on her own timeline. She often keeps to herself but loves to snuggle when she’s in the mood.

She was adopted as a tiny 3‑month‑old kitten and is now 14. Like Helen, she is litter box trained and has been reliable her whole life. Her family is hoping to rehome both cats together if possible, since they’ve lived together for many years.

If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for seniors, Baby Kitty/Chunk would love a comfy place to retire—maybe with her friend Helen.

👉 Meet Baby Kitty/Chunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Playful Kittens at Second Hand Purrs

Shelter: Second Hand Purrs (Milwaukee, WI)

(All kittens below are Domestic Shorthairs and described as sweet and playful.)

These kittens share a lot of traits: they are sweet, playful, love attention, and enjoy interactive playtime and feather wands. Many are young enough that they may still need spay/neuter and kitten vaccines—please confirm with the shelter.

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

DOB: 6/27/26

Oliana is a sweet, playful brown tabby girl who loves attention and interactive toys like feather wands.

👉 Meet Oliana on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

DOB: 6/27/26

Orson is a sweet, playful brown tabby boy who loves attention and feather wand play. One listing notes he can be shy, so a gentle home would be great for him.

👉 Meet Orson on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (All)

DOB: 6/27/26

Orla is a sleek black kitten who is sweet and playful and loves attention, though she can be shy at first. She enjoys interactive play and feather wands.

👉 Meet Orla on adoptapet

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

DOB: 6/30/24

Shelter: Second Hand Purrs

Tess is a very sweet and friendly young mama cat who loves being petted and held. She’s described as super friendly. While in foster care she couldn’t interact much with other foster cats, but she seemed to want to be friends.

She enjoys her grilled food but will eat pâté as well. Tess gave birth to five kittens; one of them, Garth26, is still at the shelter.

👉 Meet Tess on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange Tabby

DOB: 5/29/26

Notes: Listed as not yet neutered

Nacho is an orange tabby boy who is sweet, playful, and loves attention. He’s big on interactive playtime and feather wands.

👉 Meet Nacho on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

DOB: 5/29/26

Nebula is a sweet, playful kitten who loves attention and feather wand games. She can be talkative, so she may be a fun match if you like a chatty cat.

👉 Meet Nebula on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

DOB: 5/29/26

Nikola is sweet, playful, and loves attention, and she enjoys interactive playtime with feather wands.

👉 Meet Nikola on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

DOB: 5/29/26

Nixie is sweet and playful and can be shy but cuddly. She loves interactive play and feather wands once she feels safe.

👉 Meet Nixie on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

DOB: 5/29/26

Norberta is sweet, playful, and loves attention, and she’s another fan of interactive playtime and feather wands.

👉 Meet Norberta on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange Tabby

DOB: 5/29/26

Nougat is an orange tabby boy who is sweet, playful, and loves attention. Like his siblings, he enjoys interactive playtime and feather wands.

👉 Meet Nougat on adoptapet

Tuxedo Kittens at MADACC

Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC)

Phone: (414) 649-8640

These four kittens are all Domestic Shorthair, black & white/tuxedo babies. Specific personality details aren’t listed, so please call MADACC for more info on temperament, spay/neuter status, and vaccines.

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet PENOLOPE on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet CIDER on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male ️ Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet DEXTER on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Phone: (414) 649-8640

👉 Meet MA MEOW on adoptapet

If you’re in the Milwaukee area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful felines—especially the seniors who need a soft place to land.

Visit the shelter websites, call the listed numbers, or submit an application through the links above to learn more or set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.