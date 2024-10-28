Roy Lee James, 91

Roy Lee James, age 91, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, October 21, 2024 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company. Roy was born December 4, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Charles Raymond and Edith Marie (Jones) James. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren – Cory James and Jerica James and six brothers and sisters – Cecil James, Wanda Reed, Paul James, Howard Eugene James, Patsy Adams and James Raymond James.

Mr. James is survived by four children – Jerry James and wife Diane of Georgetown, Ohio, David James and wife Darlene of Felicity, Ohio, Theresa York of Batavia, Ohio and April Cloyd and husband Anthony of New Richmond, Ohio; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jim Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Ashridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com