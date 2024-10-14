Open in App
    John F. Burke, 94

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6aMG_0w6An2gc00

    John F. Burke, age 94, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024 at Clermont Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.

    John was the son of the late Charles R. Burke and Mary (Benner) Burke.

    Surviving are son, Mark (Jayne) Burke of Sardinia, OH, Grandchild, John (Rachel) Burke of Sardinia, Grandchild, Pete (Teri) Landrum of Dayton, Grandchild, Mark (Kelly) Burke of Bucyrus, Grandchild, Kenny (Jodi) Burke, Grandchild, Nathan (Stacia) Burke of Hillsboro, Grandchild, Holly Burke, Grandchild, Julie Burke of Hillsboro, sister, Mary Lou Morris of NV, sister, Judy Clinton of Sardinia, 11 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great Grandchildren.

    John was preceded in death by father, Charles R. Burke, mother, Mary Benner Burke, wife, Mae Burke, son, John Burke, daughter, Pat (Burke) Landrum.

    Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, October 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, Buford, Ohio.

    Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home 17 E. Main Street Mowrystown, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

    To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

