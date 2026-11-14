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📢 Primary care and video visits for busy adults in Broward
📢 Make primary care work with your busy schedule
Having a regular primary care provider (PCP) helps you stay on top of your health, even when life is hectic.
Memorial Primary Care serves adults 18 and older across Broward County and North Miami-Dade (from Hialeah to Plantation). A PCP can:
- Do annual checkups and physicals
- Handle everyday issues like colds, flu, UTIs, migraines
- Manage ongoing problems like diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure
- Provide screenings, vaccines, and mental health support
- Connect you with Memorial specialists and support staff
Once you’re an established patient, you can often see your own doctor by video when you can’t get to the office.
You can:
- Schedule in MyChart anytime
- Or call Primary Care at 954-276-5552 to book a visit
For quick, non-emergency issues, MemorialDocNow offers 24/7 on‑demand video visits through MyChart (not for Medicare or Medicaid patients). For life‑threatening problems, call 911.
More Info: The Importance of Primary Care for Busy Adults| Me...
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