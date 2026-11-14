📢 Make primary care work with your busy schedule

Having a regular primary care provider (PCP) helps you stay on top of your health, even when life is hectic.

Memorial Primary Care serves adults 18 and older across Broward County and North Miami-Dade (from Hialeah to Plantation). A PCP can:

Do annual checkups and physicals

Handle everyday issues like colds, flu, UTIs, migraines

Manage ongoing problems like diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure

Provide screenings , vaccines , and mental health support

, , and Connect you with Memorial specialists and support staff

Once you’re an established patient, you can often see your own doctor by video when you can’t get to the office.

You can:

Schedule in MyChart anytime

anytime Or call Primary Care at 954-276-5552 to book a visit

For quick, non-emergency issues, MemorialDocNow offers 24/7 on‑demand video visits through MyChart (not for Medicare or Medicaid patients). For life‑threatening problems, call 911.