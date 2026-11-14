💻 Choosing primary, urgent, or virtual care in South Broward

Memorial Healthcare System explains when to use each type of care so you don’t delay getting help.

Primary care Your primary care provider (PCP) should be your main doctor. They handle:

Annual checkups and vaccines

and vaccines Chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol

like asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol Common illnesses like flu, strep throat, UTIs

like flu, strep throat, UTIs Preventive screenings and referrals to specialists

You can find a Memorial primary care doctor and message them through MyChart, or call 954-276-5522 to schedule.

Urgent care Use urgent care when you can’t get a quick PCP visit or they can’t handle the issue. Memorial urgent care centers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Hialeah offer walk‑in, extended hours care for things like:

Eye, ear or urinary infections

Minor cuts, sprains

Cough, sore throat, flu, COVID‑19, RSV

For life‑threatening problems (chest pain, trouble breathing, stroke signs), call 911 or go to the ER instead.

Virtual care