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📢 When to use primary, urgent, or virtual care at Memorial
💻 Choosing primary, urgent, or virtual care in South Broward
Memorial Healthcare System explains when to use each type of care so you don’t delay getting help.
Primary care Your primary care provider (PCP) should be your main doctor. They handle:
- Annual checkups and vaccines
- Chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol
- Common illnesses like flu, strep throat, UTIs
- Preventive screenings and referrals to specialists
You can find a Memorial primary care doctor and message them through MyChart, or call 954-276-5522 to schedule.
Urgent care Use urgent care when you can’t get a quick PCP visit or they can’t handle the issue. Memorial urgent care centers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Hialeah offer walk‑in, extended hours care for things like:
- Eye, ear or urinary infections
- Minor cuts, sprains
- Cough, sore throat, flu, COVID‑19, RSV
For life‑threatening problems (chest pain, trouble breathing, stroke signs), call 911 or go to the ER instead.
Virtual care
- Memorial Primary Care patients can see their own doctor virtually during office hours.
- MemorialDocNow offers 24/7, no‑appointment video visits for $59 (self‑pay) for minor issues like allergies, cough, flu, pink eye, sinus infections, sore throat and UTIs. Not for Medicare/Medicaid patients.
More Info: Primary, Urgent or Virtual Care: Which One Do I Ne...
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