The Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) is accepting applications for the 2027 Cynthia Peterson Legacy Fund Scholarship for Future Physicians until November 16, 2026. Eligible applicants are either Broward County residents enrolled in or accepted to an allopathic (MD) or osteopathic (DO) medical school, or students attending or accepted to an allopathic or osteopathic medical school located in Broward County, regardless of residency. Apply here: https://form.jotform.com/262566705638164

This content is adapted from materials provided by Broward County Medical Association