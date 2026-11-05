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Broward County

Multiple Broward County parks closed due to flooding

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PY13_1Gp4YI0U00

As of Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 PM, several Broward County parks are closed to the public due to flooding, including Easterlin Park, Long Key Natural Area and Nature Center, and Sunview Park. Other sites with flooding impacts include Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, Fern Forest Nature Center, Markham Park & Target Range, Quiet Waters Park, Tradewinds Park & Stables, Tree Tops Park, and Vista View Park; visitors should call the park before going. More information: https://t.co/Ogk3X1Xx0I

This content is adapted from materials provided by Broward County Government

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