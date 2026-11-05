Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Broward County

Broward parks waive gate fees on Nov. 8

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeZ1A_1Gp4YDMJ00

On Sunday, November 8, 2026, all Broward County regional parks that normally charge a gate entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone in honor of Veterans. Regular parking fees at Hollywood North Beach Park and the A1A pocket parks will still apply, and the waiver does not cover amenity or user fees such as camping, boat or shelter rentals, or special events.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Broward County Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments