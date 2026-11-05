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Broward County
Broward parks waive gate fees on Nov. 8
4 days ago
On Sunday, November 8, 2026, all Broward County regional parks that normally charge a gate entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone in honor of Veterans. Regular parking fees at Hollywood North Beach Park and the A1A pocket parks will still apply, and the waiver does not cover amenity or user fees such as camping, boat or shelter rentals, or special events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Broward County Government
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