Judges back event for free civil legal help in Broward

Judges from the 17th Judicial Circuit recently took part in the Lanterns of Light event at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach.

This event raised support for efforts to provide free civil legal representation and advocacy to low-income Broward County residents, veterans, and children.

Judges Jeffrey R. Levenson, Peter Holden, John B. Bowman, Lorena V. Mastrarrigo, and Fourth District Court of Appeal Judge Jonathan D. Lott were among those in attendance, showing support for expanding access to civil legal help in Broward County.