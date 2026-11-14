Broussard’s staying busy with oilfield work, deliveries, and service calls, so local driving and field roles are in steady demand right now.

Here are a few solid transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: Domino’s / RPM Pizza

Domino’s / Location: Broussard, LA (6025 HWY 90 E)

(6025 HWY 90 E) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed ($500 sign-on bonus)

This is a flexible side-gig style role delivering pizzas, great if you want extra cash around the holidays. You get a $500 sign-on bonus based on delivery milestones, team member discounts, and a chance to move up if you stick with it.

Employer: Transcat

Location: Broussard, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field work on pressure control equipment for energy and industrial clients, from pre-job prep to well site operations and post-job maintenance. This role is hands-on, safety-focused, and ideal if you have mechanical skills, offshore/energy training, and want a long-term career path with benefits.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Broussard, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a commercial vehicle delivering paints, coatings, and related products, with a strong focus on DOT and hazmat safety. Good fit if you already have a CDL with Hazmat endorsement, like steady routes, and want a job that values careful, safety-first drivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply. A quick application today could land you interviews this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.