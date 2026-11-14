Broussard’s charter school scene is growing, and they’re building out a full leadership team. If you’ve got a master’s and school experience, there are some strong admin paths here.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Broussard, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role focused on student discipline, safety, and classroom support. You’ll coach teachers, manage schedules, lead behavior systems, and help run after-school and parent programs.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Broussard, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Supports the principal with school-wide operations, instruction, and staff management. You’ll help shape school culture, handle student conduct, assist with hiring, and step in as acting principal when needed.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Broussard, LA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Top campus leadership role overseeing academics, staff, budget, and school operations. You’ll set the vision, lead instructional programs, manage facilities and safety, and represent the school to families and the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—schools often have some flexibility for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.