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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Broomfield Right Now
Broomfield neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up in the Brandywine North area.
Columbia Fleece Jacket – Women’s Small
Item: Columbia fleece jacket, women’s size small
Color: Navy blue
Details: Soft fleece with zippered pockets and an adjustable hem. Great for layering on cool days or evening walks.
Condition notes: No damage mentioned in the post.
Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO
Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section
Wooden Chess/Checkers Board Tray – Glass Insert
Item: Wooden chess and checkers board tray with glass insert
Use: Nice for a game room, coffee table, or family room. Can be used as décor or for regular play.
Condition notes: Poster says it “needs a dusting”, no other issues listed.
Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO
Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section
Black Windbreaker Jacket – Medium
Item: Black windbreaker jacket, medium (listed as women’s size, not confirmed)
Details: Lightweight with hood and front zipper. Good for windy days, walks, or keeping in the car.
Condition notes: No rips or stains mentioned in the listing.
Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO
Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section
Free items in Broomfield tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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