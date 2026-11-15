Broomfield neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up in the Brandywine North area.

Item: Columbia fleece jacket, women’s size small

Color: Navy blue

Details: Soft fleece with zippered pockets and an adjustable hem. Great for layering on cool days or evening walks.

Condition notes: No damage mentioned in the post.

Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO

Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Wooden chess and checkers board tray with glass insert

Use: Nice for a game room, coffee table, or family room. Can be used as décor or for regular play.

Condition notes: Poster says it “needs a dusting”, no other issues listed.

Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO

Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black windbreaker jacket, medium (listed as women’s size, not confirmed)

Details: Lightweight with hood and front zipper. Good for windy days, walks, or keeping in the car.

Condition notes: No rips or stains mentioned in the listing.

Location: Brandywine North, Broomfield, CO

Source: Nextdoor free & for sale section

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Broomfield tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.