These Westminster pups are ready to leave shelter life behind and curl up on a couch of their own. Each one has a unique story and is looking for the right person or family to love.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) - Westminster Location

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Jericho is a six-year-old goofball with the energy of a puppy and a serious love for snuggling. He’s smart, loyal, and a bit cautious with new people, but once he trusts you, he’ll be your 24/7 shadow and lap buddy. He’s crate-trained and is working on his leash skills. Jericho loves tennis balls, squeaky toys, and being close to his people. He’s looking for a foster or adopter who will give him time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Jericho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 70 pounds

About 70 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) - Westminster Location

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Demi is a gorgeous 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who is smart, affectionate, and fairly low-maintenance for a young shepherd. She’s currently living in boarding, which is very costly for the rescue, so finding her a foster or adopter will free up funds to help more animals. Demi is looking for someone who can give her a stable home, some mental and physical exercise, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Demi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Bella

Bella Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 11 pounds

About 11 pounds Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League (EAPL) - Westminster Location

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Bella is a tiny 11-pound, 1-year-old Chihuahua mix who would like to “unsubscribe from chaos.” She loves a comfy lap, lots of snuggles, and a calm home. She’d be thrilled to be held and cuddled most of the day. Bella is great with cats and older, calmer dogs, but she does not enjoy puppies or very high-energy pets. She’s perfect for a quieter household that wants a sweet, cuddly companion.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Westminster, CO, please consider fostering or adopting one of these wonderful dogs. A quick call to Evergreen Animal Protective League (303-674-6442) could be the start of a whole new life—for both you and them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.