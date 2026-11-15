Broomfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital tech work to in‑home care. Here are several roles with solid benefits and flexible schedules.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

Travel assignment (listed as internship) Pay: $2,700 per week

Schedule: Night shift, 10‑hour shifts, 40 hours/week, 13‑week contract starting 12/07/2026

Work in an acute care setting doing CT and CTA studies, with about 20–30 scans per day. Great for experienced CT techs (ARRT (R), ARRT (CT), BLS, 2+ years) who want strong pay, housing support, health insurance, 401(k), and free CE credits.

Employer: Visiting Angels Brighton, CO

Location: Clients in Broomfield and nearby areas

Clients in Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN, overnights, short shifts

Full-time, part-time, PRN, overnights, short shifts Pay: Competitive hourly wage (not listed)

Support seniors at home with personal care, light exercise, meals, housekeeping, and companionship. This role stands out for very flexible shifts, weekly pay, health/dental/vision, holiday pay, PPE provided, and continuing education (including dementia/Alzheimer’s training).

Employer: Flatirons FlexCare for Seniors

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Provide in‑home support with bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, meds, and social interaction. Good fit if you’re 18+ with a HS diploma/GED, reliable, and caring; experience is a plus but not required, and there’s flexible scheduling and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.