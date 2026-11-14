Broomfield is hot right now for senior finance talent, especially if you love tech, AI, and process transformation. If you’ve led big finance teams or systems before, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Location: Broomfield, CO (Hybrid for locals; remote in select states)

(Hybrid for locals; remote in select states) Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 + annual bonus + equity

Type: Full-time, year-round

Lead the AI and automation strategy for the entire Finance org, from close and reporting to forecasting and decision support. This is a hands-on builder role where you’ll design and ship AI agents, set governance and controls, and partner closely with Technology and Data teams. Perks include free ski passes, discounts on lodging/food/gear, 401(k), health benefits, and strong training and development.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Location: Broomfield, CO (Hybrid, “Collaborator” in-office schedule)

(Hybrid, “Collaborator” in-office schedule) Salary: $210,000 – $240,000 + incentive program

Type: Full-time, corporate

Report to the Chief Accounting Officer and own the global finance process and systems strategy across accounting, reporting, tax, treasury, and operations. You’ll drive standardization, automation, AI enablement, and SAP-focused transformation, while leading a high-performing global team. Role comes with comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, PTO, 401(k) with match) and a structured hybrid work model.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—give the posting a read tonight and get your resume in while they’re still reviewing applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.