Broomfield retail and customer service is busy right now, with new roles popping up in fashion, beauty, and office support. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying organized.

Employer: Tillys

Tillys Location: Broomfield, CO (FlatIron Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.16 – $18.16/hour

Help shape the look of the store and keep displays sharp while supporting the management team. Good fit if you’re organized, love fashion trends, and enjoy a mix of creative work and daily task leadership.

Employer: AJ Consulting Group, LLC

Location: Broomfield, CO (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract (6–12 months, contract-to-hire goal)

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll support customers and internal teams in the insurance/mortgage space. Great if you have strong attention to detail, solid MS Office skills, and want office experience with a path that could turn into a long-term role.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.81 – $16.80/hour plus tips and services pay (per Ulta’s plan)

Salon role where you provide hair and beauty services, build client relationships, and help drive sales. Ideal if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty trends, and want steady guests in a busy national brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.