The Jingle Bell Market holiday craft fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Broomfield Community Center (280 Spader Way), with multiple rooms of local crafters and artisans offering unique handmade gifts. The Ninth Reindeer Cafe will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels. More information: https://ow.ly/GxIG5104jyU

This content is adapted from materials provided by Broomfield Recreation Services