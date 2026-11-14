📅 Chat with Broomfield’s Police & Fire Chiefs Over Coffee

Join Broomfield Police Chief Enea Hempelmann and North Metro Fire Chief Mark Daugherty for Coffee with the Chiefs.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Where: Ziggi’s Coffee, 5139 W. 120th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020

You can drop in, buy a coffee, and have a relaxed conversation with both chiefs. It’s a good chance to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more about your local police and fire departments.

No registration is mentioned—just stop by during the event time.