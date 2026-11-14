Broomfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on engineering to paid internships. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000/year + bonus

Senior role owning process improvements on the shop floor, working with machinists, welders, and assembly teams. You’ll drive lean manufacturing, cut costs, improve quality, and help shape the plant’s long-term manufacturing strategy, with strong benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Mma Design

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role in a regulated environment (AS9100) where you split time between the manufacturing floor and managing the Quality Management System. Good fit if you like audits, root-cause problem solving, and working across engineering, suppliers, and customers to keep product quality high.

Employer: MechNova

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Internship (starts Spring 2027 )

(starts ) Pay: $23.00–$31.00/hour

Paid internship supporting quality, operations, and product development—great for students in mechanical or industrial engineering. You’ll help with calibration processes, inspection methods, and audits while building real-world experience in a lab/office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.