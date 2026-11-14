Broomfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like both hands-on systems work and big-picture problem solving. Here are a few of the most interesting IT openings this week.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Broomfield, CO (Peaks Regional Office) – fully remote with some on-site meetings/trainings

(Peaks Regional Office) – Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, on-call, MST

, Monday–Friday, on-call, MST Pay: $54.66 – $86.05/hour (about $113K–$179K/year, depending on experience)

Lead complex healthcare applications (Epic and other clinical/ERP tools), guide strategy, and mentor other analysts. Great fit if you’re Epic Cupid certified or have strong Epic, project leadership, and healthcare IT experience.

Employer: MMA Design

Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own and administer Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for a growing aerospace company, with a focus on GovCon, finance, and operations. Ideal if you’re a Business Central power user who likes building reports, dashboards, and better processes across finance, programs, and supply chain.

Employer: AVI-SPL

Location: Broomfield, CO (customer sites)

(customer sites) Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: $28.85 – $36.71/hour

Support and maintain AV/UC systems on-site, from troubleshooting gear and running live events to helping users with video calls and town halls. Good match if you have 2–3 years of AV integration experience and like hands-on tech work with clear growth and training paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.