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💻 Several Broomfield IT Roles, Many With $80K+ Potential
Broomfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles for people who like both hands-on systems work and big-picture problem solving. Here are a few of the most interesting IT openings this week.
Application Analyst Principal
- Employer: Intermountain Health
- Location: Broomfield, CO (Peaks Regional Office) – fully remote with some on-site meetings/trainings
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, on-call, MST
- Pay: $54.66 – $86.05/hour (about $113K–$179K/year, depending on experience)
Lead complex healthcare applications (Epic and other clinical/ERP tools), guide strategy, and mentor other analysts. Great fit if you’re Epic Cupid certified or have strong Epic, project leadership, and healthcare IT experience.
Business Administrator/Analyst
- Employer: MMA Design
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Own and administer Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for a growing aerospace company, with a focus on GovCon, finance, and operations. Ideal if you’re a Business Central power user who likes building reports, dashboards, and better processes across finance, programs, and supply chain.
Onsite AV Support Technician II
- Employer: AVI-SPL
- Location: Broomfield, CO (customer sites)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $28.85 – $36.71/hour
Support and maintain AV/UC systems on-site, from troubleshooting gear and running live events to helping users with video calls and town halls. Good match if you have 2–3 years of AV integration experience and like hands-on tech work with clear growth and training paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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