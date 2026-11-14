Broomfield and nearby districts are adding staff to support students this year, from classrooms to after‑school programs. If you like working with kids or coaching, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools Location: Thornton, CO (serving Broomfield/Adams 12 area)

(serving Broomfield/Adams 12 area) Type: Part-time, seasonal coaching (2.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Based on Athletic Coaches Salary Schedule (per Certified Master Agreement)

Coach high school boys’ and girls’ high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Great fit if you have jumping or coaching experience and want to work closely with student‑athletes in a supportive, team‑oriented program.

Employer: Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Location: Thornton, CO (before/after school program serving local families)

(before/after school program serving local families) Type: Part-time (15 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.34 – $26.96/hour (new hires usually start at $21.34/hr)

Support students with significant needs in the before‑ and after‑school (BASE) program—help with daily routines, hygiene, activities, and parent communication. Good for someone patient and caring who wants steady hours and strong district benefits.

Employer: Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Denver

Catholic school in the Location: Broomfield, CO

Type: Substitute / as-needed

Salary: Not listed

Step into K–8 classrooms as needed, teaching from a Catholic worldview and supporting the school’s mission. Best for fully initiated Catholics with a bachelor’s degree (preferably in education) who want flexible teaching work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools often keep good candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.